Run an ArchiveTeam Warrior on your computer.

The ArchiveTeam Warrior is a virtual archiving appliance. You can run it to help with the ArchiveTeam archiving efforts. It will download sites and upload them to our archive — and it’s really easy to do!
The warrior is a virtual machine, so there is no risk to your computer. The warrior will only use your bandwidth and some of your disk space.
The warrior runs on Windows, OS X and Linux. You’ll need VirtualBox (recommended), VMware or a similar program to run the virtual machine.
Instructions for VirtualBox:
Once you’ve started your warrior: