Run an ArchiveTeam Warrior on your computer.

The ArchiveTeam Warrior is a virtual archiving appliance. You can run it to help with the ArchiveTeam archiving efforts. It will download sites and upload them to our archive — and it’s really easy to do!

The warrior is a virtual machine, so there is no risk to your computer. The warrior will only use your bandwidth and some of your disk space.

The warrior runs on Windows, OS X and Linux. You’ll need VirtualBox (recommended), VMware or a similar program to run the virtual machine.

Instructions for VirtualBox:

Download the appliance (357MB). In VirtualBox, click File > Import Appliance and open the file. Start the virtual machine. It will fetch the latest updates and will eventually tell you to start your web browser.

Once you’ve started your warrior: